Providing masks for those in need

A new program launched by the United Way of Thunder Bay is providing free face masks to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing Forward is a collaboration between the United Way, City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Community Foundation and Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

"Vulnerable community members who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy a mask will have access to free a mask," said United Way of Thunder Bay CEO Albert Brule. "And there's a combination of disposable masks, which are best suited to certain situations, and reusable cloth now that we are making available to those who can't afford to buy them."

The program offers a few ways for people to get involved.

Those buying an individual mask at Ungalli Clothing Co. on Cumberland Street S. will also provide one free mask to a vulnerable community member.

Businesses can buy masks in bulk online, with proceeds supporting the Facing Forward program, or make donations through the program's web page.

"Our number one goal is to make sure that everyone has access to masks to help prevent the spread of [COVID-19]," Brule said.