The United Way of Thunder Bay has announced two funding initiatives to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund will provide additional support to front line organizations working to keep community members safe and healthy. It will ensure that vulnerable people can access food, clothing, hygiene products, shelter and crisis counselling.

In addition, human service organizations working to address poverty in Thunder Bay will be able to access funds through the existing Community Impact Fund. These one-time grants will be available to United Way partner agencies.

"We have been in communication with many of our local partners and have heard that they will be facing extraordinary financial strain as well as other pressures as they respond to this crisis," said Albert Brulé, Chief Executive Officer.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, and we know those who are already vulnerable in our the community will be disproportionately impacted. We want every resident in Thunder Bay and our partner agencies doing crucial work on the ground to know that we're here to support them."