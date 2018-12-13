Employees from the City of Thunder Bay, Superior North EMS, and the Thunder Bay Public Library pledged over $130,000 to the United Way this year for the Municipal Division's 23rd Annual United Way Employee Campaign.

"The teamwork and generosity shown by our employees is amazing and makes us proud to work among them," Kelly Robertson, general manager of community services and municipal division campaign co-chair, stated in a written release following the presentation of the total donation Wednesday. "Thank you for stepping up and supporting the United Way."

Thunder Bay Public Library presented a cheque of $3,369.06, while Superior North EMS presented a cheque of $32,020.30, and the City of Thunder Bay presented a cheque valued at $98,638.15, bringing the total amount for this year's pledge to $134,027.51.

Over the past 23 years, the employee campaign has given a total of $2,946,849 to the United Way in the northwestern Ontario city. Employees have been contributing annually through payroll deduction, monetary donations, special initiatives and events like the Kick-Off Luncheon, and the Jeans & Jewels Christmas Party.

"We would also like to thank and recognize the volunteers who worked hard on the numerous events throughout the year," said Joyce Ferrari, the municipal division campaign co-chair. "These events would not have been possible without their dedication and commitment."

More than 250 volunteers helped organized this year's campaign and well over 50 per cent of Municipal Division employees financially contributed to the United Way campaign.