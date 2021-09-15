United Way of Thunder Bay kicks off annual workplace fundraising campaign

The United Way of Thunder Bay is asking people to celebrate their love of the city with a donation to this year's fundraising campaign.

The organization officially kicked off the 2021 campaign — which features the theme Local Love in Action — this week.

"The demand for social services has really skyrocketed in our community," said Jodie Wilson, the organization's director of philanthropy and community engagement. "We intake two times a year now for funding, and we've received applications in the area of food security, clothing for families, emergency shelter and housing, as well as mental health counselling."

"And then there's funding for children and youth services, social isolation programs," she said. "We get requests for financial literacy and social navigation support."

Wilson said demand for social service programs in Thunder Bay is increasing alongside the number of vulnerable people.

"We're asking for people in community to join us to take action to help us tackle the issues of poverty by giving what you can and helping the people in your community," she said. "Donations that we receive will help individuals, families and children living in poverty receive food, shelter, clothing and counselling, which helps them have a better outlook on life."

"It improves their mental health," Wilson said. "It instills confidence because they're really trying to navigate through difficult times."

And while the United Way of Thunder Bay takes donations year-round, the workplace fundraising campaign is a big part of the agency's annual efforts.

"Those donors bring in the largest amount of money to the campaign," Wilson said. "It's almost a million dollars every year through workplace campaigns, and we really rely on them. They are so important to the success of the work that we're able to do."

The fundraising campaign kickoff is being marked by a few special events this week, which the United Way is calling Show your Local Love Week.

People can, for example, drop off a kit of essentials such as toothbrushes, socks, shampoo and soap to the United Way office on Hewitson Street until Sept. 17. The kits will then be delivered to vulnerable people in the community.

The United Way is also selling tickets for its Take Me Home Dinner event, which is taking place on Sept. 28 and being held in partnership with the Dew Drop Inn. Tickets are $15 for a take-home meal, which can also be donated to someone in need.

Donations can also be made directly via the United Way of Thunder Bay's website.

Tbaytel has announced it will match donations made during Local Love Week up to $10,000, and Home Hardware Building Centre on Memorial Avenue is also matching $10,000 worth of donations, Wilson said.

"There are still so many people experiencing issues of poverty and trying to recover from the pandemic," United Way of Thunder Bay CEO Albert Brule said in a statement. "Over a long period of time, poverty can create permanent scars in our community resulting in malnutrition, isolation, susceptibility to disease, and missed schooling."

"It's up to us to work together as a community to take action and improve local lives."