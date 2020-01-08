Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for suspect in north-side break-in
Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a recent break-in at the Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship Hall.
Suspect stole television, other items from Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship Hall on Algoma Street
Police were dispatched to the location on Algoma Street South at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 with reports of a break-in.
Investigation revealed someone had forced their way into the building, and taken a flat-screen television and other items. The suspect then fled southbound through a laneway that runs between Algoma Street and Machar Avenue.
The suspect has a slim build, and was wearing winter clothing with a hiking bag on their back. No further descriptors are available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.