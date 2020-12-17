Unifor donates $5K to Dryden crisis shelter Hoshizaki House

A Dryden crisis shelter has received a financial boost from the union that represents 20 of its employees.

Unifor's Ontario Regional Committee announced Thursday it was donating $5,000 to Hoshizaki House, which operates a 10-bed facility that provides safe shelter for abused women and their children.

Stephen Boon, Unifor national representative, said the agency's services have been in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know from the agency and from our members, there have been increased demand for their services," Boon said. "So we just thought it would go a long ways towards helping to mitigate the hardship that the agency and our members are facing there."

The donation to Hoshizaki House donation was one more than a dozen made by the Unifor Ontario Regional Committee.

In total, $80,000 was donated to 14 food banks and women's shelters across the province.