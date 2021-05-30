Thunder Bay's Ungalli Clothing Co., Superior Screen Printing partnering for expansion

A pair of Thunder Bay companies are teaming up to help revitalize a former theatre on the city's north side.

Ungalli Clothing Co. and Superior Screen Printing are partnering in the redevelopment of the former Cumberland Cinema building. The two companies plan to create an 8,000 square foot production, warehouse, and retail space in the theatre this summer.

"We had been talking to Superior Screen Printing for a couple of years about eventually trying to find somewhere to kind of do a combined production together," said Hailey Hollinsworth, co-founder and director of Ungalli Clothing Co.

"Our businesses both kind of grew ... rapidly and unexpectedly," she said. "So we quickly needed to find somewhere that we could kind of make production more efficient. And this thought came up and it was absolutely perfect, so we went for it."

Hollinsworth said the two companies — which have already been working together for the past six years, just not under the same roof — will be occupying about half of the former theatre building.

"We were definitely kind of imagining keeping the old cinema vibes alive in there," she said. "Obviously, we're going to have more room for our products, which we really need, because our product line is kind of quickly evolving."

"At our current store and on our online store, we have about 40 to 50 vendors, and we're planning to just take on as many as we possibly can in the space," Hollinsworth said. "So just being able to showcase more local vendors and give them a spot to get their product in front of shoppers."

The new location will also include on-site screen printing, as well as shipping, warehouse, and office space.

Hollinsworth said the companies plan to set up the new space this summer, and open it to the public in early fall.