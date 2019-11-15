Thunder Bay clothing company named a Canadian 'changemaker'

A Thunder Bay clothing company will be featured in a national campaign after being named a Canadian changemaker by vodka company Absolut.

As a result, not only will Ungalli Clothing Co. founders and sisters Bree and Hailey Hollinsworth be in Absolute-produced videos and print ads, the company received $10,000 to donate to charity.

Bree Hollinsworth said it was Absolut that reached out to Ungalli first, proposing the project via email.

"We looked into it, and looked into the company as well, made sure they're ... aligned with our values as well," she said. "And here we are."

As part of the campaign, Absolut is selling a special edition vodka in a bottle made from recycled glass, which comes paired with an Ungalli T-shirt. They're available at the LCBO.

As for the charitable donation, Hollinsworth said a decision on where the money will go hasn't been made yet.

But what is certain is the pair will be appearing in print and video ads.

"We were called down ... a month ago to do a photo shoot, and a video shoot," Hollinsworth said. "It was something different for us; it was the biggest set we've ever been on."

"We just got all the video footage. It turned out well, they do a great job."

The print ads will be appearing on billboards and on social media, she said.