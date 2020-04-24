'It's our only hope': Underground Gym seeks support in purchase of new building

The founder of Thunder Bay's Underground Gym is very hopeful the organization could have a new home soon.

The Underground Gym — which operates a drop-in centre for underprivileged youth in the city — has been without a home for nearly a year.

The gym's previous building, on Simpson Street, was closed down after it was damaged by a fire that destroyed two adjacent buildings.

But Underground Gym founder Peter Panetta says a potential new home has been found.

"It's a two-storey building," Panetta said. "The bottom level is completely useable, and it will accommodate the boxing area, the youth centre area, as well as building a kitchen."

And, the building is located on the city's south side, close to the Underground Gym's former location, he said.

The owner, Panetta said, is willing to sell the building for $90,000, and has given the Underground Gym until the end of November to raise the money; about half of that has been raised so far with the help of investors, and the organization is hoping the community will chip in to cover the rest through donations.

"We can do this," Panetta said. "It's our only hope."

"There's no other way, there's no other prospective location, nothing at that price," he said. "I really believe that it's destiny and fate that this came up."

Panetta has been offering a scaled-back, mobile version of the Underground Gym since the fire last year. But that's not enough to meet the needs.

"We've had a lot of deaths, a lot of ... kids that have died through suicide and overdoses," he said. "Is the Underground a life saver? It can be."

"I know the lack of hope," Panetta said. "It's just crazy, the needs. But we can meet those needs, and we will continue to meet those needs. And that's why this is so important, because there is nothing like it in Thunder Bay."

Donations can be made via e-transfer at undergroundgym@tbaytel.net.

Donations can also be mailed to the Underground Gym, 634 Simpson Street, Thunder Bay, Ont., P7C 3J7.

Panetta asked anyone making a donation to specify it's for the building fund, and noted that since the Underground Gym is a registered charity, tax receipts will be issued.