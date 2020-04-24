Over $90K raised in less than a week for new Underground Gym building

The Underground Gym in Thunder Bay will soon have a new home.

The drop-in centre for underprivileged youth has been without a space for about a year. It had to close its Simpson Street location, which was already in a state of disrepair, after it sustained water damage from a fire that consumed two neighbouring buildings.

Over $90,000 was raised in less than a week, after founder and operator Peter Panetta said he found a building for sale but had until the end of November to come up with the money.

Panetta said the community response has been unbelievable.

"Realistically I was hoping that it would happen," he said. "I honestly did not think it would happen this quick. It just goes to show you the generosity and how much people care for the most vulnerable children and youth of our society."

Panetta said the building provides plenty of possibilities, but will require a kitchen to be built. He said he has received messages from several people, including a retired electrician, offering their services to help with the relocation and reopening effort. People have also offered to give items like boxing equipment and guitars.

Since closing the doors to their last building, Panetta has kept the Underground Gym running through a bus but has been pursuing a new location.

Panetta said he is working through the process to complete the legal acquisition of the building, which is on the city's south side and close to its former location. He hopes the Underground Gym can start moving in this month.

"This is just an amazing, amazing experience for these children. They're all going to benefit and the city is going to benefit from this," he said.

"Things happen for a reason. I'm a firm believer of that. This is destiny. There's no doubt in my mind."