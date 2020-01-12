Not optimistic: Undergound Gym waits for word on possible new home

The founder of Thunder Bay's Underground Gym says he's still waiting to find out whether the city will donate a vacant south-side building to the organization.

The Underground Gym, a drop-in centre for underprivileged youth in the city, lost its previous home in November.

That building, which was located on Simpson Street, was heavily damaged and rendered unusable by a fire that destroyed two neighbouring buildings.

Founder Peter Panetta, who's been running a scaled-down version of the gym out of his van since, said in January he'd found a potential new home: a vacant, three-storey building on the corner of Leith and Hardisty streets.

And while Panetta requested in January the city donate that building to the gym, he has yet to receive any official response to the request.

"I can't do any more than what I've done, and it's in their hands, and they're going to handle it as best as they can," Panetta said Monday. "I don't know. I'm normally an optimistic person, but this doesn't look too optimistic right now."

Panetta has said the building would make for an "amazing" new home for the Underground Gym.

The building would accommodate a youth centre, gym, boxing club, and kitchen, he said.

The building falls in the McKellar Ward, which is represented by Coun. Brian Hamilton.

On Monday, Hamilton said council is due to receive a report on the building, and Panetta's request, "soon," but no further details were provided.