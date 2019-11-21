Underground Gym to close Simpson Street doors

Despite appearing to have withstood a fire that destroyed two neighbouring buildings, the Underground Gym will be shuttering its Simpson Street doors.

Peter Panetta, the founder and long-time operator of the drop-in centre for underprivileged youth, had been pleasantly surprised on Thursday when he walked into the buildings and saw no apparent fire or water damage and was optimistic he could keep the site operating.

But one day later, an inspection to get power restored found a burst pipe with a substantial amount of water leaking in the buildings.

Combined with the already poor state of the buildings, with sinking floors, a deteriorating roof and a suspected presence of rats, Panetta said he was left with a difficult decision.

"I've spent a big part of my life here with the children and now it's done," he said. "It's really tough. Very, very, very emotional. The only thing I can do at the moment is run the gym out of the bus."

The Underground Gym had operated at the site for the last 15 years. Panetta acquired the buildings, which had been in a derelict state, for $200 through a city tax sale in 2003.

'Can't risk the children getting hurt'

The buildings didn't have much life left, Panetta said, but he was hoping they would be able to last until at least next June.

"I can't push it any further. It's gone too far," he said. "Seriously, what if the roof caves in on the children?"

"I just can't risk the children getting hurt."

Despite the buildings shutting down, Panetta said this won't be the end of The Underground Gym.

"I'll be picking up the children. I'll be making sandwiches for them and bringing juice boxes," Panetta said. "We'll just go out hiking, or go skating and find things to do together. Or even we'll just drive around all day in the bus and sing songs."