The search for a new home for Thunder Bay's Underground Gym continues.

In January, Peter Panetta, founder of the drop-in centre for at-risk youth, asked the city to donate a vacant building on the corner of Hardisty and Leith streets to the organization.

However, on Monday, council voted to sell the building to a private business.

"At the time that that request was received, the city had entered into, already, a conditional agreement to sell the building," said Joel DePeuter, manager of the city's realty services department.

DePeuter said the building had previously failed to sell in a tax sale; the building, he said, has some issues, including problems with the plumbing, heat, and structure that need repair. In addition, there are "large-value" liens on the building, which need to be settled, DePeuter said.

"Those liens need to be paid out of the sale proceeds in order for the liens to be removed," he said.

The building will be sold for $115,000, DePeuter said.

Panetta said Tuesday he was disappointed in the result.

"Money is coming in, people are donating. I'm putting it all in the bank," he said.

He said that money will be used for a down payment on a new building, when one is found.

"I'm going to continue to do what I do, and I'm going to hopefully have a chance to get something down the road," Panetta said.

The Underground Gym lost its previous home in the fall. The Simpson Street building was damaged and rendered unusable due to a fire that destroyed two neighbouring buildings.

Since then, Panetta has been running the gym out of his van, picking up youth and taking them to do various activities throughout the city.

The problem, Panetta said, is he can't accommodate everyone; he's currently only able to work with youth, and teenagers are being left out.