Underground Gym in Thunder Bay, Ont. to get custom built boxing ring

The Underground Gym, in Thunder Bay, Ont. is getting a new boxing ring thanks to a local artisan.

Luc Despres, of Despres Metal Artwork, said he offered to help gym founder Peter Panetta because he liked the work Panetta was doing with youth.

The Underground Gym had to move to a new space on East Victoria Ave after the previous gym on Simpson Street was damaged by water and fire in November 2019.

Despres said helping the Underground Gym get back on its feet seemed like the right thing to do.

"I've seen Peter doing wonderful things with these kids and for the community," said Despres. "And after his place burned I called him — I didn't know Peter — but I contacted him and said `if you need anything made for the new place, metal brackets or whatever, you contact us and we will help you'."

As it turned out, the gym needed a boxing ring that would fit the new space.

Despres, who is best known for making metal signs, ornaments and artwork, mapped out plans for a boxing ring.

A piece of metal is cut at Despres Metal Artwork. The boxing ring being made is modular and will be portable. (photo supplied by Luc Despres)

"We're making a modular one that he can actually take somewhere else, to other events," said Despres. "It will be easy to take apart and put back together. And it's going to give his kids a practice spot at the same time."

Despres said the boxing ring he is building will be slightly smaller than regulation size, to fit the space, and it will also be just a few inches off the floor.

He said each of the posts of the ring will be a different colour. The wood floor of the ring is being built by a carpenter that's also one of Despres' former students.

Despres said that Panetta is "very happy" to see the community pull together to help him with the gym. But he said the whole focus of the work is to help the youth of the city.

"There are a lot of people stepping up to help these kids," said Despres."They need a place to go. That's it. Right? And the Underground Gym is giving these young people the focus and they can use that same philosophy in whatever aspect of their life comes after."

Peter Panetta of the Underground Gym. (ViperHawk Technologies/Facebook )

Despres said he hopes to install the boxing ring in the Underground Gym early next week. He said he well then get to work making a rack to hang some punching bags for the gym.