New Underground Gym computer lab a 'win-win' for youth and environmental efforts

Up North 8:07 E-Waste computer lab in Thunder Bay A new computer lab for young people in Thunder Bay just booted up this month. But unlike typical computer labs, this one is made up entirely of refurbished electronic waste collected by a new local business called ViperHawk Technologies. Reporter Olivia Levesque spoke with co-owner Alicia Madore. 8:07

A new social enterprise in Thunder Bay Ont., is looking to help bridge the digital divide in the city, all while diverting electronic waste from the landfill.

ViperHawk Technologies launched in December of 2020 with the goal of refurbishing unwanted electronics to provide to marginalized people in the community through partnerships with local organizations.

"So in refurbishing and reusing parts of them you can still, you know, get a lot of use out of these systems. So we really wanted to make that our focus and also make sure that these refurbished systems get into the hands of individuals that need them most. We really wanted to create equal opportunity," said Alicia Madore, who helps to run the business with her husband Justin Michel.

Justin Michel and Alicia Madore are the husband and wife duo behind ViperHawk Technologies. Their new business provides a number of services, such as web design and tech repairs, but their true focus is providing increased access to electronic devices in the community. (ViperHawk Technologies/Facebook)

Madore and Michel recently wrapped up their first project with The Underground Gym and Youth Centre. They built a computer lab with ten stations for the youth to use, along with three additional computers for the centre's office.

Madore said the whole project started with a call out on Facebook for unwanted electronic waste, which was met with a huge response from the public.

"We had a lot of individuals and businesses step up and contact us and donate their unwanted or unused computers," explained Madore. "All it really takes is just upgrading some of the components inside and a lot of times they're comparable with some of the systems you can get new."

For Peter Panetta, founder and operator of the Underground Gym and Youth Centre, having the computer lab is an exciting step for his organization, which will be reopening its doors for the first time in about a year starting next week after a fire forced the organization to relocate.

"It's a win win situation for both parties … at the old location we had one computer, you know it's pretty hard to share one computer with multiple kids. Access to ten [computers] is highly beneficial for everyone involved," said Panetta.

Panetta added the new computer lab will increase digital access for the youth that utilizes his centre and will allow them to work on homework away from school, something that's become more important as the pandemic continues.

Madore and Michel are still collecting electronic waste for the centre, but the next phase of the project will be getting systems into the homes of the Underground Gym and Youth Centre families.

"Knowing how many kids right now are trying to do school from home but don't have the resources, we just thought we need to do this," said Madore.

ViperHawk Technologies is accepting phones, tablets, laptops, and other computer components which can be donated by contacting the company online or by phone.