Two men from the Greater Toronto Area have been fined more than $5,000 for an illegal moose hunt last fall.

The pair — one from Markham and the other from Newmarket — both pleaded guilty to a variety of hunting infractions.

Conservation officers laid charges after one man was caught firing his weapon across a road at a bull moose decoy in the Red Lake area.

The man also did not have a tag required to harvest a bull moose.

Further investigation revealed that he was over 11 kilometres away from the other members of his hunting party who had the bull moose seal.

The men's hunting party also killed a cow moose earlier in the week but allowed it to spoil.

The Markham man pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for hunting a bull moose without a licence, $1,200 for shooting across a roadway and $500 for allowing a moose to become unsuitable for human consumption.

He also received a one-year hunting suspension.

The Newmarket man pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence and was fined $1,000.