U.S. Congresswoman calls on Canadian government to look at potential effects of Minnesota mine

A U.S. Congresswoman hopes the Canadian government will take notice of a proposed copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota.

The mine would be located adjacent to the Boundary Waters wilderness area, which connects to Canadian waters, including the popular canoeing destination of Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario.

"It's very important that we honour each other's commitment to clean water, and to water quality," said Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents Minnesota's 4th District in St. Paul.

"This would be a clear violation, I believe" of the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty, "if the United States went forward with the Trump administration and permitted this mine." she said.

The treaty states water flowing across the international border shall not be polluted on either side that would affect the health or property on the other side.

McCollum said she is concerned that a two-year study was halted by the U.S. federal government, just 20 months after it was started. She said she has asked for a copy of the incomplete report, but what she received was nearly completely redacted. She noted the State Department was slated to receive a copy of the report as well.

"I don't think that the State Department employees, this is the type of job that they like to do. This would have been okay for an 8th Grade book report. But, for a member of Congress, for something so important as protecting clean water, the environment up there, it totally fails as a report in which anybody could learn anything from."

The U.S. government has suggested it will allow the mine to proceed. McCollum said the company would need to lease land from the U.S. Forest Service, in the Superior National Forest, just south of the Boundary Waters.

"This is a determination to move forward, which is owned by Antofagasta, a Chilean mining company, because the Trump administration made a campaign promise, and they're putting that ahead of sound environmental policies."

McCollum said she wants the Canadian government to look carefully at the potential impacts of the operation, and forward its concerns onto the Trump administration.