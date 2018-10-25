Province to dismantle Lake of the Woods marine railway

A marine railway that gives Lake of the Woods boaters a shortcut between Whitefish Bay and Sabaskong Bay will be decommissioned this winter, the province said.

The hand-operated Turtle Portage Marine Railway allows boaters to move their vessels overland between the two bays, rather than take a 145 kilometre trip around a peninsula.

However, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the 15-year-old railway is at the end of its lifespan, and getting too expensive to maintain.

"We received a lot of feedback from nearby residents, and some of the occasional users of the system," said Jake Daniher, integrated resources management technical specialist with the MNRF in the Kenora District.

"Lots of them asked that we keep the system in place, they'd like a new system, or install a user-pay system," he said. "Many of the comments were about the poor design and unreliability of the current system."

"They'd cross over the portage, and then on the way back the system wouldn't work, and that would force them to go all the way around."

There is currently no plan to replace the railway system after its decommissioned, Daniher said.

Daniher said the railway includes a single cart, and a track that runs overland between the two bays. Boats are pulled onto the cart, and then people can use a hand crank to pull the cart along the track.

It allows one boat to make the trek at a time, and was used about 500 times during 2018 boating season, he said.