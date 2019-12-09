Thunder Bay turkey dinner drive a success, Leadership Thunder Bay says

This year's turkey dinner drive was the most-successful one yet, Leadership Thunder Bay says.

The annual event raises money that goes to purchasing turkeys, and all the fixings — gravy, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and other groceries — which are then donated to families in need at Christmas.

Matthew Villella, past-president of Leadership Thunder Bay and turkey dinner drive organizer, said this year's drive raised $3,600, enough to put together turkey dinners for 100 families.

"Our alumni and our friends have started generating interest," Villella said. "Now, it's hopefully a staple that is in the community every year."

The program, Villella says, is a way for Leadership Thunder Bay to give back.

"I think doing little things like this for the community goes a long way," he says. "So, it's our little part to contribute to Christmas, and to families that kind of need the help during Christmas, and to bring some holiday cheer."

The turkeys will be distributed by the Regional Food Distribution Association, Villella said.

The event was supported by Shawn's No Frills, TBT Engineering, Halfway Motors, and OPSEU Local 707.