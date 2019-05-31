Thunder Bay city council to vote on moving multi-sport turf facility project forward

Thunder Bay city administration is recommending council move ahead with a new, $30 million multi-sport indoor turf facility at Chapples Park, but actual work on the project won't likely start for some time.

Administration will present its report on the facility at council's June 3 meeting. It recommends council approve the project in principle, as well as giving administration the go-ahead to start site work and pursue further funding.

However, it's being presented as a first report, and the actual vote on those initial recommendations isn't scheduled to happen until July 22.

A 'step in the right direction'

And even if council does decide to move on to actually building the facility, the report states it would be at least another eight to 10 months before construction could begin.

Still, Michael Veneziale, president of Soccer Northwest Ontario, said he likes what he sees in the report.

"I really do think it's a good step in the right direction," he said.

Veneziale said there are a few details missing in the report, such as an actual schematic design of the facility.

The report does recommend a pre-engineered metal building, which administration states would cost more than an air-supported dome to build, but would be cheaper to maintain, heat and cool.

The report does say the facility would include an indoor synthetic turf field 95 metres by 52 metres in size, with a 12.5 meter ceiling. Dressing rooms, an indoor track and concession and viewing areas are also listed.

"One thing we need to look at is to build a facility that definitely meets the needs of Thunder Bay, but is also cost-effective," Veneziale said. "We want to make sure we get the most bang for our buck."