Police investigate theft of tug boat at Thunder Bay marina

Thunder Bay police are searching for a male suspect after a 27-foot tug boat was reportedly stolen from the city's marina on the weekend.

Officers were called to Prince Arthur's Landing at about 4 p.m. Saturday, after marina security had been told by a citizen that a male had hopped a fence and left the area in a Ranger tug boat.

The coast guard and fire department were called to assist in the search. The boat was later found on a sandbar in the Mission Marsh area, and the suspect was seen fleeing on foot.

The owner of the boat was contacted and arrangements made to have the tug towed back to the marina for an assessment of the damage.

The suspect is described as being about five-feet-nine-inches tall, with dark, messy hair. He was wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.