More than a dog toy: Tug A Doug creator hopes to spark conversation

It may have a squeaker, but Tug A Doug is more than a simple dog toy.

Mitchell Pyn of Thunder Bay is one of the people behind the Tug A Doug, a chew toy in the form of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

"The origin story is, as soon as he was elected, after a couple months it really came forward what he was cutting," Pyn said. "Those were cuts to education, and another big one was the Green Ontario [Fund} that he was outright scrapping."

"Those are two things that really hit close to home, and nobody was really talking about it around my circle," he said. "Politics was kind of like a taboo topic, and I wanted a way that was easy, that you could just bring up politics."

Pyn ran through a few other ideas — T-shirts, or Doug Ford stress balls, for example — before coming up with the idea for a dog toy.

"It's really harmless, and it's funny," he said.

The toy includes references to some of Ford's cuts and policies, including buck-a-beer, and Ontario's sex ed curriculum. And, of course, the toy includes a squeaker.

"It's just to start a conversation," Pyn said. "It's just to get people talking about what Doug Ford is doing."

"People getting offended by it, they really don't have [a] reason. It's just for fun, and I think the majority of people do see that."

The toys are available Ontario-wide, and can be ordered online.

In Thunder Bay, they can be found at Thunder Pet, and sales of the Tug A Doug support the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.