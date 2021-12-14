Tuesday standoff in Pass Lake, Ont., ends with man surrendering to police
Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police say a man barricaded himself in his home with a firearm in the Pass Lake area. Just before noon, the standoff ended when the 35-year-old emerged and surrendered to police.
A standoff in Pass Lake, just east of Thunder Bay, Ont., between police and a man inside his home is over.
Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police said he barricaded himself in his home with a firearm in the Portage Drive area. They arrived at the house just before 3 a.m. ET Tuesday and it lasted until shortly after noon.
They say the 35-year-old emerged from the home and surrendered peacefully to police officers.
Police blocked off the area for most of the morning, and had warned commuters to stay away.
Shortly after 2 p.m., police issued a release saying the incident was resolved, officers had left the area and traffic could resume.
The release did not say what if any charges the man could face.