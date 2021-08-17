Plane in 'inverted position,' destroyed by fire after crashing in Thunder Bay: Transportation Safety Board

An update from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada investigation team has provided little new detail on what factors caused a twin-engine plane to crash at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Monday night.

The aircraft was found "in an inverted position and was destroyed by a post-impact fire," according to a written statement from a spokesperson with the TSB.

There was no evidence of a bird strike, the statement added, and a preliminary inspection of the flight controls did not reveal any pre-impact anomalies.

The main runway at the Thunder Bay airport is still closed, and is slated to be until Friday, as investigators continue their examination of the aircraft wreckage and the site of the crash.

Plans are in place to move the fuselage off-site for further examination, as investigators turn their attention to gathering information from witnesses, company officials and air traffic control.

Details about what caused the crash, which left one person dead, are still largely unknown.

The Rockwell Commander 90, owned by MAG Aerospace, was headed for routine maintenance at its base in Dryden, Ont., after a day of flying as part of the province's firefighting response.

The TSB previously said the plane returned to the airport shortly after takeoff, and then crashed into the runway shortly after 9:00 p.m.

A statement from MAG Aerospace said they are withholding the name of the pilot, the sole occupant in the plane, to respect the next of kin notification process.