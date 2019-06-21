Investigators at scene of Eabametoong First Nation plane crash: TSB

A Transportation Safety Board investigation into last month's cargo plane crash near Eabametoong First Nation has begun, a board spokesman said.

A spokesperson told CBC News on Thursday that two investigators arrived on the scene earlier in the day, and are examining the plane as they work to determine the cause of the June 21 crash.

The North Star Air cargo plane landed in a lake next to Eabametoong First Nation after reportedly losing power to its engines shortly after taking off in the community.

There were no injuries, and no cargo was on board.

The spokesperson said the investigation was delayed until the plane was removed from the water. There's no word on how long the investigation is expected to take.