Here's what 3 Thunder Bay organizations are doing to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

While the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — Thursday, Sept. 30 — is not being recognized as a holiday by the Ontario government, it won't necessarily be business as usual.

The day is being recognized as a federal statutory holiday, which is giving businesses and organizations some freedom in terms of how they'll handle it.

In the case of Thunder Bay's Copperfin Credit Union, for example, staff will have the day off for reflection and education, CEO Dennis Alvestad said.

"We really started by, you know, trying to understand what are the best first steps for us, and the best first steps that we decided on was around education," Alvestad said. "So what we ended up doing was putting our entire board of directors, as well as senior leaders, through an Indigenous cultural awareness learning program, and we're building on that."

"When this became ... an opportunity to reflect and really honour the survivors of the residential schools, it just was a no-brainer for them to participate," he said. "I think you're seeing lots of credit unions across the country taking the opportunity to again honour those survivors, their families and the communities."

Thunder Bay's Roots to Harvest has also decided to close its doors for the day.

"Our offices will be totally closed," Roots to Harvest executive director Erin Beagle said. "Nobody will be at work. People will still be paid [for] the statutory holiday and people will be able to do whatever they want to do as they would on any other day off."

Beagle said she's disappointed that Ontario isn't recognizing the holiday, but hopes other organizations will take it upon themselves to mark the day.

"Everybody has their own choices to make in their organization and what works for them," she said. "I don't pretend to know what it [is] actually like. We're a service organization; we're not a revenue-generating organization."

"By closing on Thursday, there's a cost, obviously, but there's not an added cost of not making something on that day," Beagle said. "And I know that small business owners are constantly trying to find the balance of what that means for their own company, so I don't want to put that on them."

"At the same time, I've seen other organizations or business small businesses especially be able to do or offer something on some of these days or in these times with money going toward some of the efforts."

Jason Rasevych, who heads up the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, said he would have like to have seen the province recognize Thursday, too, as that wouldn't have left the decision on how to mark the day up to individual businesses and organizations.

"There will be some employers that will provide an opportunity for their employees to be able to participate in local ceremonies to honour the symbolism of residential schools by purchasing an orange shirt and continuing on with their education journey," he said. "But in order to make that something that is more of an annual event [and] more of a day of reflection ... the province could have considered at least acknowledging that this year, and working with leadership to fulfil certain terms and conditions of that day moving forward."