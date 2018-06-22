Trump 'an inspiration,' fan says at Duluth rally

United States President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth, Minn., this week was nothing new to Randal Thom.

The rally — which saw the controversial Trump speak on everything from his proposed Space Force to immigration to North Korea — was the 33rd such event Randal Thom has attended.

"It's a wonderful time," Thom, who's from southern Minnesota, said before the Duluth rally. "We meet a lot of great people here. We're like-minded, you see so many happy smiles. We call it our Trump love fest."

"President Donald J. Trump is such an inspiration to me, as an American citizen."

Thom was one of about 6,000 people who attended the rally, many of whom stood in line for hours to hear Trump speak at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena.

Hayden Schwartz was one of about 6,000 people who attended U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth on Wednesday. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The event was an effort by the Republican president to rally voters in the lead up to the mid-term elections, which will take place in November.

Hayden Schwartz from Wichita, Kansas, also attended Wednesday night's event. It was Schwartz' second Trump rally.

"I feel like Trump truly does care about Americans," said Schwartz, who drove 12 hours to see the president on Wednesday. "I really do, no matter what anyone says."