Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his post-budget tour with a stop in Thunder Bay on Friday.

Trudeau's visit to the city included a meeting with skilled trades workers at the Labourers' International Union of North American Local 607 office on Friday afternoon, where he also took questions from reporters.

Students at LiUNA show off the skills they’ve learned to PM Trudeau during his visit to Tbay. <a href="https://t.co/mm5LIw2LJh">pic.twitter.com/mm5LIw2LJh</a> —@CBCTBay

No new announcements were made on Friday afternoon; rather, Trudeau spoke about the recently-released federal budget, and the Canada Training Benefit.

He's also scheduled to host a town hall at the Lakehead University fieldhouse. It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and will be live-streamed on CBC Thunder Bay's Facebook page.

More to come.