Final vote on designated truck route in Thunder Bay, Ont., delayed

A final decision on Thunder Bay's proposed designated trucking route has been delayed until March.

Thunder Bay City Council approved the route — which would essentially keep trucks off Dawson Road and Arthur Street, and push them to the Trans-Canada Highway and Thunder Bay Expressway — earlier this month.

At Monday night's meeting, councillors were scheduled to give their final approval to the plan in the form of a ratification vote. The hope was to have the rules formally in place by summer.

However, at last night's meeting, council voted to defer the ratification vote. It will now take place on March 4.