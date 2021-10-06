Thunder Bay police have charged a Fowler Township man after a pickup truck was driven through a tent at a homeless encampment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said nobody was in the tent at the time of the incident, which took place at about 3:50 p.m. at the former Suny's gas bar in the County Fair Plaza parking lot.

The gas bar is being used as a shelter for a group of homeless individuals.

Police said officers were dispatched after being notified the truck had driven over a tent at the encampment. There was initial concern someone had been sleeping in the tent, but further investigation revealed the tent was empty at the time.

Responding officers located the truck and its driver and saw debris suspected to be from the damaged tent on the truck.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He has since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have video of the incident, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.