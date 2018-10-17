48-year-old woman faces charges after Monday's townhouse fire in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested a 48-year-old woman after a fire on the city's north side just after midnight on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a townhouse on Trillium Way, where they found the body of 30-year-old Kyle Malcolm Stoney, according to a written statement by the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief, Shawn Merrifield said by the time fire crews arrived at the scene, a 23-year-old woman "had jumped from the second floor."

She was sent to hospital and remains in critical condition.

According to Thursday's statement, the 48-year-old woman was located at the Trillium Way residence just after 5:30 p.m. on October 16 and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday evening, police said they charged the woman with causing death by criminal negligence and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they are awaiting results of the postmortem and the fire marshal's examination.