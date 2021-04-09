Nearly $250K in drugs, cash seized by Thunder Bay, Ont., police in drug trafficking investigation

Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs and an estimated $150,000 in cash was seized by Thunder Bay police on Thursday as they executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Trillium Court in the northwestern Ontario city.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) on Friday, two men, both from the Greater Toronto Area, who were found inside the home, were arrested without incident and charged with a number of drug trafficking-related offences.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of quantities of what are suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, as well as cash, "paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking," and a Taser, police said.

The two men were brought to Thunder Bay police headquarters at the time of arrest, TBPS stated in the release.

Both appeared in bail court on Friday, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The warrant was obtained and executed through an ongoing investigation by the TBPS Intelligence Unit and the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, examining drug trafficking activity.