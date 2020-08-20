Anglers trespassing at hydro station in Nipigon Ont., escape 'critical injury', OPG officials say

A recent incident at an Ontario Power Generation (OPG) station, located about 100 kilometres north of Thunder Bay has officials sounding the alarm when it comes to trespassing onto hydro stations in the province.

Officials at Alexander Generating Station on the Nipigon River said the incident occurred Monday August 10, when two individuals went to "extreme lengths" to enter the property, all in an effort to go fishing.

"They were in an area that they shouldn't have been in, and you know if those units were running, if any one of them would have tripped, water would've come over that wall and they could have been seriously hurt," said Paul Giardetti, the regional vice president for OPG's northwest operations.

Trespassers swim, climb to get onto OPG site

It is believed the two individuals accessed the location on foot, by-passing several physical security measures, such as car gates, fences and signs to access the site below the dam, under what OPG refers to as the "spill wall."

"They went by the several no trespassing dangerous water signs to get to this area including swimming...in order to fish," he said.

Ontario Power Generation is warning people of the dangers of trying to boat, fish or do other activities near generating stations. The warning comes after an incident at the Alexander Generating Station, north of Nipigon. (OPG)

OPG officials have partnered with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to raise awareness about the dangers of trespassing on these sites, which they said could result in "critical injury" or even death.

"One of the aspects that people don't realize is the water coming out of a generating station is aerated," said Giardetti, adding that "even if you have a flotation of a device on...that flotation device isn't going to save you, you're going to actually sink because the air is so water so aerated that you don't have that buoyancy."

Giardetti said water flowing around the station can change in an instant, increasing the risk of drowning, noting that the "boom in front of the generating station is because water can come over that wall without warning."

While incidents like this one are not common at the Alexander Generating Station, Giardetti said trespassing happens all across the province at various dams and hydroelectric facilities.

"We just want people to be aware that fishing around generating stations is something that can be very dangerous, and we are asking people to stay clear and stay safe," he said.

Giardetti said OPG is working with the OPP to identify the two individuals, who were seen on security camera footage trespassing on the site. He said if they are caught, there is a possibility the pair could be charged.