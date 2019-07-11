Thunder Bay police have released a video from the family of a missing 35-year-old man who was last seen in the city's north side early Sunday morning.

Police said 35-year-old Edward 'Eddie' Tremblay was last seen on York Street early Sunday morning. They believe he may have also been in the 1300 block of Hilldale Road at about 3 a.m. on Sunday. (Thunder Bay Police Service / Submitted)

Police said they believe Edward 'Eddie' Tremblay may have been in the 1300 block of Hilldale Road area on Sunday as he was last seen in the York Street area at around 2 a.m.

On Wednesday, police released a video of Tremblay's relatives making an emotional plea to the public and to the missing man.

"If you know anything, call [the police] right away. Check all your properties out in that area ... but don't scare him, just be polite with him," Tremblay's aunt, Holly Lane, said in Wednesday's video.

The Thunder Bay police have been working with the Ontario Provincial Police, with the help of drones and the K9 unit, to locate the missing man since he has been reported missing.

Anyone who may have information on Tremblay's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.