'Somebody out there has seen something': Tree of Life hopes to help solve MMIWG case

A new community project in Thunder Bay hopes to be the catalyst that leads to the arrest of those responsible for one of Canada's missing or murdered Indigenous women or girls.

The Tree of Hope project is working to raise $50,000, which will be offered as a reward for information that helps solve one of the cases, said organizer and Thunder Bay Police Service Const. Sharlene Bourdeau.

"It brings together the community for the same same cause, and to help solve one of these cases," Bourdeau said after a tree-lighting ceremony at Thunder Bay police headquarters on Sunday night.

"I couldn't imagine having a sibling, or a mother, or my aunt, leave the house and never return home," she said. "You have to have some sort of closure, and somebody out there has seen something."

The $50,000 in reward money is being raised through community donations, Bourdeau said. The project itself is looking to raise $48,000 — about $13,000 had been raised as of Sunday night — and Crime Stoppers will provide the final $2,000, she said.

Thunder Bay Police Service Const. Sharlene Bourdeau speaks at the Tree of Hope tree-lighting ceremony at Thunder Bay police headquarters on Sunday night. (CBC News)

The tree lighting ceremony saw hundreds of red lights, and a blue star, that had been placed on a tree outside of the city's police station turned on. The red lights, Bourdeau said, represent missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls, and the blue star represents police.

"It is overwhelming not only to see the tree lit up, with the blue star, but the support from the community," she said.

For more information about the Tree of Hope project, visit the project's website.