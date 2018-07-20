Treaty Three police chief suspended with pay

The Chief of Treaty Three Police Services has been issued a notice of suspension with pay.

In a release on Friday, the Executive Committee of the Treaty Three Police Services Boards said Louie Napish was suspended from his duties as of July 17, 2018.

The Board said the suspension will remain in effect until such time as they have had an opportunity to review the matter.

Friday's release said due to the nature of the issues, the meeting of the full Board will be in camera.

The full Board is scheduled to meet July 24.

Deputy Chief of Police Jeff Skye has been appointed as Acting Chief for the duration of the suspension.