Officials with the Treaty Three Police Services Board say they will not be renewing Chief Louie Napish's contract after it expires on Aug. 30.

Napish has been on suspension with pay since July 2018 and will remain that way until the expiration of his current contract.

The board said its decision was due to "performance related issues," but provided no further details.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Treaty Three Police Services Board president Cindy Shabaquay said that they will "move on to a search for a new Chief of Police."

"We are grateful to Chief Napish for his years of service and wish him the best of luck," Shabaquay was quoted as saying.

"In the meantime, we have every confidence in Acting Chief of Police Jeff Skye and his team."