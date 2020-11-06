Skip to Main Content
Northwestern Ontario Metis call on Canada to honour promises from 1875 treaty adhesion
Thunder Bay

Metis people in northwestern Ontario are calling on the federal government to honour the promises made in 1875, when Metis were briefly recognized under Treaty No. 3.

The Metis community of northwestern Ontario is calling on the federal government to honour promises made during the 1875 Adhesion to Treaty No. 3. (Metis Nation of Ontario/Facebook)

The Adhesion to Treaty No. 3 was signed in 1875, and remains the only instance of a Metis community collectively adhering to one of the treaties between the federal government and Indigenous communities in Canada, essentially recognizing Metis as a unique people and culture.

However, the adhesion was short-lived, said Theresa Stenlund, regional representative of the Provisional Council of the Metis Nation of Ontario, and a descendant of the Metis who were included in the Adhesion to Treaty No. 3.

"In 1876, the first Indian Act came down, and the government was no longer willing to recognize and uphold the promises that were made ... in the adhesion," she said. "They came back and gave us two options: become First Nations under the Indian Act, or two, receive no benefits from the treaty with the Crown."

Some Metis people did decide to take the first option, and joined Indigenous communities like Couchiching First Nation, Stenlund said.

However, not everyone did, and today, Metis people are in talks with the government to regain that official recognition.

"On December 11, 2017, the northwestern Ontario Metis community ... signed an agreement with Canada on advancing the reconciliation with the northwestern Ontario [Metis] community," Stenlund said. "That sets the table for the northwestern Ontario community to reconcile the broken promises with the Crown."

"So, we have been working with Canada to uphold our treaty promises."

Stenlund said the group is not seeking the return of any lands promised in the adhesion, nor do they want to become recognized as First Nations under the Indian Act.

"We are looking to Canada to uphold those original promises," she said. "They may look different in modern day."

"The northwestern Ontario community supports the First Nations in their pursuit of justice and recognition for their outstanding promises and claims," Stenlund said. "Our history and work to advance our claim with the Crown is in no way contrary to First Nation claims."

