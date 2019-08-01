Treaty 3 police welcomes new police chief

Members of the Treaty 3 Police Services Board welcomed their new chief earlier this week.

Chief Kai Liu recently retired after 33 years of municipal policing, which includes over 11 years as chief of police for the Gananoque Police Service and Cobourg Police Service.

"It was very evident during our meeting with [chief Liu] that his knowledge of Indigenous people was from lived experiences," Treaty 3 Police Services Board president, Cindy Shabaquay stated in Monday's release. "Other police chiefs and community partners spoke very highly of chief Liu's contribution to the Town of Cobourg and to policing on a provincial and national level."

According to the release, he received the Asian of the Year award on Parliament Hill in May of 2007 for balancing a successful career with community and charitable work.

He is expected to start his service on Sept 1, 2019.

"I am excited at the strong leadership already established by acting chief Jeff Skye and acting deputy chief Keith Singleton and look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to lead the men and women of the Treaty Three Police Service," Liu said.