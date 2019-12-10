Treaty Three Police use stun gun after woman self-harms with weapon in Kenora, Ont. hospital

Treaty Three Police used a stun gun on a woman who had taken possession of a weapon and started to self-harm in a Kenora, Ont. hospital.

Police said on Dec. 6, a woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act to be brought to the Lake of the Woods Hospital. While at the hospital, the woman managed to get weapon and began to injure herself.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, police said, but were ignored. An officer then used a conducted energy weapon to prevent the woman from injuring herself or others.

A conducted energy weapon, commonly referred to as a Taser, is a less-than-lethal use of force option that uses electrical impulses to cause involuntary muscle contractions and temporary immobilization, police said.