Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police 'safely locate' missing teenage girl
New

Thunder Bay police 'safely locate' missing teenage girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have "safely located" a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in the northwestern Ontario city on Monday afternoon.

Treasure Spoon was 'safely located' on Wednesday

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help in locating 13-year-old Treasure Spoon.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have "safety located" a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in the northwestern Ontario city on Monday afternoon.

Treasure Spoon was last seen leaving her residence at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 29.

On Wednesday, police released a written statement thanking the public for their help in locating the teenage girl.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us