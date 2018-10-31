New
Thunder Bay police 'safely locate' missing teenage girl
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have "safely located" a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in the northwestern Ontario city on Monday afternoon.
Treasure Spoon was 'safely located' on Wednesday
Treasure Spoon was last seen leaving her residence at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 29.
On Wednesday, police released a written statement thanking the public for their help in locating the teenage girl.