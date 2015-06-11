Treasure Exchange Days return to Thunder Bay, Ont., this weekend

The City of Thunder Bay is inviting people to go on a bit of a treasure hunt this weekend.

The city's popular Treasure Exchange Days are returning, and people have a chance to dispose of gently-used items they no longer need.

Any items to be given away can be marked "free" and left on the curb anytime after 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.\

Examples could include furniture, small appliances, sporting goods, books, art, tools and toys.

Then, residents are encouraged to tour city neighbourhoods, and take anything they'd like — as long as it's clearly marked as being free — on Sept. 7 and 8.

All items not claimed must be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. Sept. 8, the city said.