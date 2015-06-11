Skip to Main Content
Treasure Exchange Days return to Thunder Bay, Ont., this weekend
Thunder Bay

Treasure Exchange Days return to Thunder Bay, Ont., this weekend

The City of Thunder Bay is inviting people to go on a bit of a treasure hunt this weekend.
CBC News ·
Treasure Exchange Days are coming back to Thunder Bay, Ont., this weekend.

The City of Thunder Bay is inviting people to go on a bit of a treasure hunt this weekend.

The city's popular Treasure Exchange Days are returning, and people have a chance to dispose of gently-used items they no longer need.

Any items to be given away can be marked "free" and left on the curb anytime after 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.\

Examples could include furniture, small appliances, sporting goods, books, art, tools and toys.

Then, residents are encouraged to tour city neighbourhoods, and take anything they'd like — as long as it's clearly marked as being free — on Sept. 7 and 8.

All items not claimed must be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. Sept. 8, the city said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|