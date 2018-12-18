Fire at Travelodge Hotel prompts investigation, says Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

Officials from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are investigating a blaze that occurred at the Travelodge Hotel in the city's north side on Monday night.

Firefighters said they responded to a structural fire at 450 Memorial Avenue at 10:40 p.m. on Monday, December 17.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, once fire crews saw smoke from the second floor, a second alarm was called for more apparatus and manpower.

Firefighters said when they first arrived, they made an aggressive interior attack on the fire which helped knock it out immediately.

All patrons at the hotel were quickly evacuated by staff and fire fighters and crews also completed a primary search to make sure there wasn't anyone else in the room where the fire started.

Fire crews said once the fire was under control, they checked to make sure that the fire didn't spread to any other rooms.

They said the room where the fire started suffered extensive damage, while the patron of the room suffered no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.