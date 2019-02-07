Dryden area trapper finds wolverine in wolf snare

A veteran trapper says he was both surprised and excited by a rare find in his wolf snare last week: a wolverine.

Randy Turgeon caught the animal on his trap-line in the Dryden-Sioux Lookout area last Monday.

"I think if anybody was around, they would have heard our voices for quite away," he said, describing his reaction to the find.

Turgeon brought the carcass to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office and has since been allowed to take it home.

He plans to have it mounted in Winnipeg in a couple of weeks, he said.

"I found a real nice moose shed on the road up there too, so I'm going to get the antler mounted on a platform like a — looks like a rock hanging on the wall — with the wolverine standing on the moose shed," he said. "That should look good in my game room."

The elusive wolverine is considered a threatened species in Ontario, according to the Ministry's web site. However, under some circumstances, a licensed trapper can keep a deceased animal trapped by accident provided she or he gets a licence to possess a pelt from the Ministry.

Turgeon has been trapping for more than 40 years, he said, and he knows only two other people who have ever accidentally snared a wolverine.