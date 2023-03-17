Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a transport truck crashed through two homes in Beardmore, Ont. overnight Friday.

No one inside the home was hurt, but two people in the transport were taken to the hospital, police said in a release.

First responders were called to the scene shortly before 1 a.m Friday, when much of northwestern Ontario was hit with a late-winter storm.

Beardmore is just under 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, with about 4,300 people.

Claudette Trottier, Beardmore's ward councillor, told CBC News in a phone call around 10:30 a.m. Friday she could see the two houses from her workplace.

The transport truck took out the front room of one of the homes and the foundation of the other, she said. Trottier said OPP were still on scene at that time, and the transport truck remained on the properties.

The truck belongs to Total Logistics Trucking Inc., a company with offices in Brampton, Montreal, Edmonton and Chicago, according to its website.

Michel Lapointe, manager of fleet safety and compliance at Total Logistics, told CBC News the trailer belongs to Total Logistics Trucking but was being hauled by a third-party carrier.

He said the truck was headed eastbound and two drivers sustained minor injuries.