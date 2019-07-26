Transport truck driver charged after collision on Highway 61: OPP

OPP have charged the driver of a transport truck after a two-vehicle collision at Highway 61 and Chippewa Road Tuesday morning.

Police said the transport was travelling on Chippewa Road, toward Highway 61, at about 7:30 a.m.

The truck failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Chippewa Road and the highway. The truck then collided with a sedan that was travelling northbound on the highway.

Police said the sedan sustained extensive damage in the collision, and its male driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport was uninjured, and charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.