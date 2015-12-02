Cause of transport fire on Highway 11/17 still undetermined: firefighters

The cause of a transport truck fire that briefly shut down a section of Highway 11/17 on Tuesday has not yet been determined, firefighters said.

Sean Horan, Oliver Paipoonge fire chief, said firefighters were called to the scene, located on Highway 11/17 east of Twin City Crossroad, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"It was a call for a transport that was on fire," Horan said. "It was the back-end of the trailer."

Horan said there were no injuries in the incident, which also saw OPP respond to help direct traffic.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and departed the scene at about 7 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation announced on Twitter that the scene was cleared, and all lanes reopened, shortly after midnight.