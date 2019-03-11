Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 43-year-old transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged with careless driving after a collision on Sunday evening.

According to a written release issued on Monday, police along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services and Thunder Bay Fire responded to a collision involving a transport truck that had rolled onto its side on Highway 102 near Law Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.

While on scene, police said another transport truck, which was driving eastbound on the highway, collided with the ambulance at the scene.

At the time of the collision, two paramedics, a police officer and the original transport truck driver involved in the collision were inside the ambulance.

Police said the collision forced the ambulance in an eastbound direction striking another police officer and a firefighter who were standing outside the ambulance.

All parties involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A 43-year-old man from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act for causing the collision.

Police said Dawson Road was closed for several hours while officers gathered evidence at the scene.

The road has since been reopened to traffic.