A new supportive transitional living house in Thunder Bay, Ont. has given women and gender-diverse people a safe space to call home.

Located on Cameron Street, the residence was purchased in October, with renovations completed in January. It has been open for a few months and is already at full capacity, with four rooms upstairs and an accessible room downstairs – though there is still a need for an accessible washroom on the main floor and a ramp.

The project's goal is to fill the gap in transitional housing for women and gender-diverse people in Thunder Bay who have been incarcerated or are at risk of criminalization. Supporting these individuals is at the heart of the charity's work.

While planning has been underway for decades, focused research on the project began in 2016. Lindsay Martin, Elizabeth Fry NWO's executive director, said the house is the first of its kind in the city.

"Some of the individuals that I've spoken with have felt like they're finally home, and that's something that really kind of shakes me to the core," Martin said.

"When somebody feels like they're in a space and it feels like home, they have an opportunity to really ground themselves and be able to work on whatever they need to work on."

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) provided $214,600 for the project in April 2022. That money came to the board through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH)'s Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF).

"On behalf of the board, thank you to MMAH for the funding that made this investment possible through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF). And thank you to Elizabeth Fry Society for taking on this project. We are stronger together, and so are the people we serve," said Ken Boshcoff, the city's mayor and chair of TBDSSAB's board of directors, in a media release.

Historic house repurposed

Built in the 1900s, the character home was formerly the rectory for St. Luke's Church, with its stained-glass windows still intact. The walls are adorned with artwork created by women and gender-diverse people who were incarcerated.

"It's sort of a reflection of where people came from and to where they are now," said Martin.

The space offers a blend of community living, with a large eat-in kitchen where people can cook together, and a backyard space, while residents still have privacy in their own rooms.

The backyard of a transitional living house on Cameron Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. offers a safe space for residents to relax. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

It is important for the units to be low-barrier, meaning people don't have to jump through hoops to be housed or meet strict criteria, Martin explained.

Residents have access to support from a reintegration worker along with the systems navigator circle of care to support their needs, from managing daily tasks, appointments, mental health and family care. They also receive assistance applying for permanent housing when they're ready for it.

"We just want to ensure that we're moving folks on in a really healthy way and not having them return to unhealthy patterns and unhealthy situations and unhealthy buildings," said Martin.

More safe, supportive spaces needed

Thunder Bay's lack of transitional housing units is pushing vulnerable people further into homelessness and poverty, Martin explained. The Elizabeth Fry Society NWO is looking into another house on Archibald Street, with the goal of securing more permanent units that can be used for long-term housing solutions.

However, these projects require a lot of support from all levels of government.

"Everybody needs to be on board when it comes to the housing crisis," Martin said. "Not one municipality or one provincial body can do it on their own."

TBDSSAB recently received a boost in provincial funding which will largely be used to facilitate more transitional units, said the board's chief administrative officer, Bill Bradica.

"This project expands our system's capacity to support women and gender-diverse people who need appropriate supports. We want people to be successful, we need to meet them where they're at.

"This partnership with Elizabeth Fry shows how that is being done with dignity and respect," Bradica said in a media release.

Neighbours' concerns quashed

When the house was purchased, Martin said neighbours circulated a petition trying to prevent anyone from moving in.

There is a lot of stigma surrounding those who have been incarcerated, prompting people to be needlessly worried about their safety, Martin explained.

But once the neighbours got to know them, their perspectives were challenged and changed for the better.

"Since that's happened, the individuals that are here really helped turn the neighbourhood around by doing neighbourhood cleanups, shoveling the driveways of the neighbours, and really kind of changing that [not in my backyard] concept and attitude right around, to the point where they're really engaging with the women and individuals that live here," Martin said.

Residents have planted flowers in their backyard and Elizabeth Fry NWO is looking to have a pergola built to create a safe, healing outdoor space.

"Having this freedom of this space is really, really essential," Martin said. "This is just an opportunity for stability and autonomy."