Thunder Bay city council to address protective shields for transit drivers

Thunder Bay City Council will be called on Monday night to formally approve a pilot project involving protective shields for transit drivers.

The project was launched in 2019 amid concerns about increased aggression from passengers, according to Kelly Robertson, the General Manager of Community Services for the city.

"I think it was late December of 2019 … One of our drivers as punched in the face," she said. "So that's an example of a physical assault."

The city ordered two protective shields, which were expected in March, and planned to test them for three months, with the goal of installing shields on all transit vehicles over the next two years if the pilot were successful.

The shields did not in fact arrive until the end of June and were just installed on July 14, according to report to council authored by Robertson.

The plan now is for drivers to test the shields for three months to see if they cause any problems with passenger interactions, visibility and air flow.

Meanwhile, the city succeeded in April in securing funding from the joint, federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, to help cover the cost of installing the shields in all 48 transit busses if the pilot is successful.

The cost to install the shields is around $504,000, according to the report.

The funders have also permitted the city to expedite the project, meaning shields should be installed in all busses by the end of 2021 if the pilot is successful, Robertson said.

While they are intended to protect drivers from violence, Robertson added, they may also prove to be more effective than the current thin plastic shields installed on busses at protecting drivers from COVID-19.